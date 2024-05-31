AWG Holds Demonstration in Front of US Embassy Demanding End of Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Hundreds of people from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a peaceful demonstration of Palestinian solidarity in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta, Friday (31/5/2024). (Photo: AWG)

Jakarta, MINA – Hundreds of people from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a peaceful demonstration of Palestinian solidarity in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Friday.

In this peaceful demonstration, apart from orations with solidarity messages, AWG activists also delivered orations in Arabic protesting various atrocities committed by Israeli Zionists in Gaza, Palestine.

Attacks carried out by Zionist-Israel on refugee tents have resulted in many casualties among Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children.

It adds to the long line of human rights violations committed by Zionist-Israel in Palestinian land.

This action was also carried out to commemorate the courage of Kholil Albaz Abu Mahmud, an AWG Gaza Bureau volunteer, who was shot dead by a Zionist-Israeli sniper while distributing food to residents in need.

“Kholil Albaz Mahmud’s courage should be an inspiration for all of us,” said one of the action orators from the command car.

“He has sacrificed for humanity, and we must continue his struggle,” he added.

Apart from remembering the martyrdom of Kholil Albaz Abu Mahmud in Rafah, the crowd also criticized the United States’ seemingly silent attitude towards the Zionist-Israeli barbarism in Rafah, Palestine.

The chairman of AWG, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, strongly condemned this action and hoped that Allah Subhanahu wata’ala would curse it. “This is a barbaric and barbaric act,” he said with emotion.

Nur Ikhwan also said that the conditions in Rafah, Palestine, are currently very sad because the refugees who are constantly being bombarded by Zionists do not know where to go.

“They live in fear and uncertainty, with very limited access to basic needs such as food, water and medical care,” he said.

He called on Arab countries and the international community to immediately stop the Zionist-Israeli barbarism against Palestinian civil society and take real and serious action to stop this violence.

Nur Ikhwan emphasized the importance of global solidarity and real action from the international community to stop the suffering that continues to be experienced by Palestinians.

“The world must open its eyes and see the suffering experienced by our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Nur Ikhwan Abadi.

“We cannot just stand by and allow this injustice to continue.”

During the peaceful demonstration, the demonstrators waved Indonesian and Palestinian flags and carried various posters with messages such as “Ceasefire now,” “Boycott Zionists,” “End the siege on Gaza now,” “Free world free Palestine,” “Let us back to our own country,” “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” “Stop funding genocide,” “United for humanity,” “Resist colonialism,” “Save the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” ​​“Open the blockade of Gaza now,” and “ No excuse for genocide.”

These posters reflect the various calls and hopes of people who are concerned about the situation in Gaza.

Before starting the action, the demonstrators sang the national anthem Indonesia Raya and the Palestinian national anthem, showing a deep sense of solidarity and support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

The crowd consisting of men wearing Palestinian scarves, women and children took part in this action, while shouting the slogan “Defend Palestine, Defend Al-Aqsa.”

The atmosphere was passionate and emotional, with many protesters seen shedding tears in memory of the victims of the violence. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)