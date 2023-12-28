Authorities: Israel Harvesting Organs from Palestinians It Killed in Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Authorities in Gaza have accused Israel of harvesting organs from the bodies of Palestinians it has killed in the besieged enclave and demanded an international probe, Anadolu Agency reports as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Wednesday.

The Government Media Office said that after examination, several bodies that had been returned by Israel showed that their shapes had changed significantly due to the theft of vital organs from the corpses.

The report said the Israeli army handed over bodies without the names of the victims and refused to specify where the Palestinians had been detained.

The media office also said Israeli occupation forces have also exhumed the bodies of Palestinians from graveyards during its brutal attack on Gaza since 7 October. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

