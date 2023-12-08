At Least 276 Displaced Persons Sheltering in UNRWA Schools in Gaza Killed Since Start of Israeli Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The UN Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) estimated that in total at least 273 internally displaced persons (IDP) sheltering in UNRWA shelters have been killed and at least another 966 injured since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, WAFA reported.

A statement issued by UNRWA stated that 126 attacks impacting UNRWA facilities have been reported since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, with some facilities hit multiple times. Thirty-three different UNRWA installations were directly hit and 57 different installations sustained collateral damage. UNRWA has also received reports of the Israeli military use of its facilities on at least five occasions.

UNRWA said that 273 health workers attended to a total of 11,388 patients.

In total, 132 UNRWA colleagues have been killed since 7 October, said UNRWA.

It added that there are an estimated 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, with more than 180 giving birth every day. A total of 313 post-natal and high-risk pregnancy cases were attended to at health centers on 4 December. In addition, post-natal care continued in the shelters, with 1,356 cases attended to since 7 October.

As of 5 December, almost 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) were sheltering in 155 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including in the North and Gaza City.

The average number of IDPs in UNRWA shelters is 10,700, more than four times their capacity.

UNRWA said it was still verifying the number of casualties caused by incidents that impacted its facilities, and noted that these figures do not include some reported casualties where the number of injuries could not be determined.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)