As 2000 Palestinian Prisoners Prepare for Mass Strike in Response to Israeli Repression

Nazareth, MINA – The prisoners movement in the occupation prisons is preparing to announce a collective strike, with the participation of more than two thousand prisoners on Saturday.

Abdullah Qandil, director of the Wa’ed Prisoners Association, said that this announcement is in response to the behavior of the occupation, which continues to abuse the prisoners.

He noted that the “Israeli” Prison Administration imposed strict punitive measures on the prisoners in various detention centers, after six prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

Qandil said that the conditions inside “Israeli” prisons are deteriorating, as the repressive forces of the occupation continue to suppress the Palestinian prisoners. In response, the prisoners still confront them with all the means.

In a related context, he denounced the continued silence of human rights institutions in light of the continuous crimes of the occupation against the prisoners. Qandil considered the role of those institutions has become supportive of the occupation at the expense of the victim.

He added: “These institutions are helpless, and their role is suspicious. We condemn this dubious silence and reluctance to present positions, in light of the violent confrontations between 5,000 defenseless Palestinian prisoners and the heavily armed occupation forces.”

Qandil stated that the coming hours are important, adding that “the occupation has no choice but to calm the situation, because the prisoners movement’s message the Israeli escalation will be met with Palestinian escalation despite the difference in capabilities.”

It is noteworthy that the number of Palestinian prisoners in the "Israeli" occupation prisons until the end of last August amounted to about 4650 prisoners.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)