As 20 Thousand Residents Perform Pray Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 20,000 Palestinians performed Friday Prayer (July 4) at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, while maintaining the Coronavirus outbreak prevention protocol.

Khatib Al-Aqsa, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh in his sermon called on pilgrims to consistently obey the health and management committee instructions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Quds Press reports.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem has asked pilgrims to come to the mosque wearing masks to cover their mouths and noses, bring their own prayer mats, and commit to maintaining physical distance.

The volunteers distributed sterilizers to the worshipers in the courtyard of the mosque and helped worshipers make physical distance.

As of Friday, Palestine had reported 3,485 Coronavirus cases, including 12 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)