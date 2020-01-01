As 19,709 People Driven by Flooding in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan said refugees were affected by flooding in Jakarta reach 19,709 people, scattered in five regions in DKI Jakarta. The highest number of refugees is in the area of ​​East Jakarta.

“The total is currently as many as 19,709 refugees who are currently being handled by the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government,” Anies said during floodwaters review press conference with the Minister of PUPR and the Head of BNPB at the southern part of Monas on Wednesday.

Anies said the most refugees were in the area of ​​East Jakarta, which included areas that also had the most flood points, with a total of 9,248 refugees. Whereas in the second position, most refugees came from South Jakarta as many as 5080 refugees.

Next in the third position, the West Jakarta area accommodates 3,583 refugees. Followed by North Jakarta with 888 people and finally Central Jakarta accommodating 310 refugees.

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is known to give priority to the evacuation of residents who have been victims of floods caused by heavy rains that flushed Jakarta from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

Anies also mentioned that as many as 120,000 officers from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government were scattered to deal with the adverse flooding effects of Jakarta residents. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)