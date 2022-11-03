Arab Summit Affirms Support for Palestine, Calls for Political Solution in Syria

Algiers, MINA – The Arab summit held in Algeria on Wednesday reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people and called for a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

In an official statement issued at the end of their two-day meeting, Arab leaders emphasized the centrality of the Palestinian cause and their absolute support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, Anadolu Agency reported.

The leaders underlined they were sticking to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which offered Israel full diplomatic recognition from Arab states in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal from Arab lands occupied in 1967 as well as the establishment of a Palestinian state.

They also stressed the need to protect the city of Jerusalem and its holy sites from Israeli abuses.

The final statement, called the “Algeria Declaration”, also reaffirmed support for Palestinian efforts to gain full UN membership.

Arab leaders also voiced full solidarity with the Libyan people and efforts aimed at ending the Libyan crisis.

The statement also stressed support for Yemen’s legitimate government and called for collective Arab efforts to reach a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

The Arab summit hosted by Algeria is the first to be held in three years since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next Arab summit will be held in Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

