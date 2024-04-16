Ann Wright: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Mission Important for Justice in the World

Humanitarian activist from the United States (US) who is also on the steering committee of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) peace mission, Ann Wright. (Photo: Nurhadis/MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) mission is an important mission for peace and justice in the world, said humanitarian activist from the United States (US), Ann Wright when was interviewed by MINA on Tuesday, in Istanbul, Turkiye.

“Therefore, we sail for justice for the Palestinian people and peace in the region. “Israel cannot be allowed to get away with the genocide it is carrying out against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” stressed the retired Army colonel and retired US State Department official, known for his outspoken opposition to the Iraq War.

Ann, as on the FFC steering committee, also emphasized the necessity of realizing peace and that Israel must sign a peace agreement with the Palestinian people.

“Of course this mission is important for peace and justice and the future of the region,” he stressed.

Ann also highlighted the importance of the world community continuing to voice that the genocide in Gaza must end and is the responsibility of all world citizens.

“We as world citizens have a responsibility to act when our governments do not act to stop genocide and stop famines, such as the famine experienced by the people of Gaza,” he said.

The FFC fleet of ships is planned to sail on Sunday carrying 5,500 tons of food and medicine aid together with 1,500 volunteers from various countries to penetrate the Gaza blockade via the Mediterranean Sea.

Several NGOs from Indonesia also participated in this mission, including the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Maemuna Center (Mae-C), Taqwa Squad. Meanwhile, journalists who participated were from Metro TV media and MINA News Agency. (T/RE1/P2)

