An Israeli Soldier Killed and Five Injured in A Crash Operation

Ramallah, MINA – An Israeli Zionist soldier was killed and five others were injured in a crash operation carried out by a Palestinian, west of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank on Thursday morning.

An Israeli military spokesperson as quoted by PIC confirmed that the person killed in the attack that occurred at the Maccabim checkpoint near Beit Sira, west of Ramallah, was an Israeli soldier, while another soldier was seriously injured and two had minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Hebrew Channel 14 reported that a Palestinian driving a large truck hit settlers at the Maccabim checkpoint near Ramallah, before occupying forces shot him.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupation forces attacked the family of the attacker, in the village of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, and injured a Palestinian woman with a rubber-coated metal bullet in the eye.

Local sources said that the occupation forces stormed the family home of Daoud Abdel Razzaq Fayez (41), in the village of Deir Ammar, who was declared the perpetrator of the attack operation, it was discovered that he was married and had 5 children.

“The occupation forces attacked Abdel Razeq’s family, assaulted his wife, and expelled all the women from the house in a barbaric manner,” said the source.

Occupying forces fired stun grenades in the area, surrounded the house with a large number of military vehicles, and chased away nearby journalists.

Meanwhile, the Maariv newspaper said the raid was the fourth raid in less than 24 hours, in various regions, indicating increasing security concerns and a worsening situation.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the attack occurred at noon from a speeding car at intersection 200, at the southern exit of Hebron, in the southern region of the occupied West Bank.

In the evening, an Israeli settler was injured in a stabbing operation in the city of Jerusalem, while the perpetrator was shot dead during a security operation during the settlers’ raid on Yusuf’s Tomb.

Hebrew Channel 14 correspondent Hillel Biton Rosen said eight soldiers and settlers were injured, to varying degrees, in operations that took place in the last 24 hours. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)