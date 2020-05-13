An Israeli Soldier Dead of Throw Stone when Invade Jenin Region

Jenin, MINA – On Tuesday night, Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Ya’bad, southwest of the Jenin region, north of the West Bank, after the death of a young Israeli army officer as a result of being stoned in that area on Tuesday morning.

Local sources said Israeli forces were supported by two bulldozers. They stormed several neighborhoods in the city of Yabad, especially the Al-Salama neighborhood, amid clashes with residents. Thus quoted from Quds Press.

Sources indicate, troops also fired bullets, tear gas and sound, without reporting any injuries.

The Hebrew channel Kan reported that the army discovered the identity of a stone-throwing operation, which killed 23-year-old Lieutenant Amit Yagal, who was killed in Jenin, at dawn on Tuesday.

The Hebrew Channel added preliminary investigations showed, one or two people participated in throwing stones from the roof of the building.

The occupation military spokesman said they were holding 16 civilians for interrogation. While the troops continue operations looking for the perpetrators.

The Human Rights Association for Palestinian Prisoners Al-Asir reports that the occupation forces invaded the Jenin region from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon, and carried out massive capture campaigns in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Al-Asir reported that the occupation forces captured 16 civilians, including two adult women and a girl. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)