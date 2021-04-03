Ambassador Zuhair Calls for Muslim Unity for Liberating Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia HE. Zuhair Al-Shun called for the importance of Muslim unity in the effort to liberate Palestine.

He conveyed this when giving a speech at an international webinar event organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) with the theme “Building Universal Cooperation in the Liberation of Al Aqsa and Palestine” on Saturday.

“All Islamic countries have to unite and join hands in defending Palestine. How should these countries stand up and defend Palestinian interests which Israel has always opposed,” Zuhair said.

He also revealed how the current occupation by Israel is very difficult for the Palestinian people, including financial problems and also how lately Israel has been intensifying its efforts to Judaize with all its policies violating international law in the area of ​​Al-Quds.

Zuhair said the Palestinian people with their patience will continue to struggle to establish an independent Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital.

He also emphasized that the struggle for Palestinian liberation itself is the responsibility of all Muslims, not just Arabs.

The international webinar is part of Tabligh Akbar Virtual 1442H series of events. Previously, the Central woman Conference was held with the theme “The Importance of Improving Family Resilience in Facing World Changes”. The peak of the event of will be held on Sunday.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), which was founded in 2008, is an organization that was formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

Despite its focus on Palestinian issues, AWG is also active in distributing aid to victims of disasters that occurred in Indonesia, mobilizing solidarity and assistance for Rohingya, Syrian and Yemeni refugees as well as various other Social, Religious and Humanitarian activities. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)