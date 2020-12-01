Al-Sisi to Abbas: Egypt Strongly Supports Palestinian Independence

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo. Al-Sisi emphasize hisbcountry strongly supports the Palestinian people.

“Until they obtain their legal rights and establish an independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as the capital,” said Abdel Fattah as quoted from Wafa.

The two leaders held talks that touched on developments in the Palestinian arena and a number of issues of mutual interest to their countries.

On his part, President Abbas praised Egypt for its position and role in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence and for its continued efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

President Abbas arrived in Cairo on Sunday via Jordan, where he held talks with King Abdullah.

On arrival in Cairo, President Abbas held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).