Al-Quds Brigade Successfully Destroys Israeli Military Vehicle in Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – The military spokesperson for the “Al-Quds Brigade”, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Abu Hamzah issued a statement, his fighter forces succeeded in destroying a number of enemy military vehicles on the eastern front lines of Khan Yunis, Al-Qarara, and eastern Gaza City, and causing heavy casualties among the occupying army.

Abu Hamzah emphasized, in a press statement on Tuesday quoted by Quds Press, that “Al-Quds fighters and all Palestinian resistance factions are firm, and fully ready on the ground on all lines in Gaza.

On Tuesday, the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, broadcast a video clip of its fighters confronting Israeli occupation forces entering east of the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The video clip, published by the Al-Quds Brigade on the Telegram platform, documents the moments when Palestinian fighters targeted military vehicles belonging to the occupying army as it charged south into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Previously, the “Al-Quds Brigade” also announced that a military vehicle belonging to the occupation army was the target of bullets near the Al-Awda Bakery in the Al-Taqadum axis, east of Khan Yunis. “Fierce clashes at close range with Zionist enemy soldiers around the Abu Dalal Mosque in the same location.

The Al-Quds Brigade indicated in a separate statement that its fighters, through joint operations with the “Al-Qassam Brigades,” were able to target the occupation military vehicles with two shells (RPG) and “Al-Yassin 105” in the Al-Taqaddum axis, east of Khan Yunis .

Palestinian resistance factions continue to face Israeli occupation forces on various fronts in the Gaza Strip, following the resumption of brutal aggression after the failure of the temporary ceasefire last Friday.

The occupation army admitted to the killing of seven of its officers and soldiers in fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the occupation death toll announced since October 7 to. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)