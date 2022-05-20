Al-Qassam Commander: “The Sword of Jerusalem” Battle Is the Beginning of Occupation Demise”

Gaza, MINA – The Deputy Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa, “Abu al-Bara” confirmed that “the battle of Saif al-Quds would be the beginning of the dark days that await the Zionist enemy for its demise.” MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Commander Issa stressed in his speech during the film of his martyred brother Wael Issa that the Saif al-Quds battle will have strategic repercussions on the Israeli occupation and its future on the land of Palestine.

He added that the pure blood of the Palestinian martyrs will be the path to liberation of palestine and and the Palestinian people’s return to their homeland.

Al-Qassam revealed during the film that the martyr Wael Issa was one of the officers of Operation “Sarab”, which is one of the most complex security operations during which he was able to deceive the Israeli intelligence by recruiting a double agent for a long time.

The martyr commander Wael Issa, accompanied by the Qassam leader Hassan Al-Qahwaji, were killed after the Israeli bombing targeted them during the Battle of Seif Al-Quds – the Israeli aggression on Gaza – last year. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)