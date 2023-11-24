Al-Qassam Brigades Neutralize 335 Israeli Combat Vehicles

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it had neutralized 335 Israeli occupation combat vehicles since the start of the aggression in the Gaza Strip, including 33 vehicles in the last 72 hours.

Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Ubaida said in video footage, broadcast by the Al-Jazeera satellite channel on Thursday evening, one of Al-Qassam fighters attacked 8 soldiers east of Al-Rantisi Hospital in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing and maiming them.

Abu Ubaidah pointed out that over the last three days Al-Qassam fighters carried out several specific operations that caused deaths among Israeli troops in Beit Hanoun.

He emphasized that on the 48th day of the Battle of Al-Aqsa Storm, Al-Qassam fighters continued to face Israeli aggression. As reported by Quds Press.

“Our people in the West Bank and the forces of our nation, especially our brothers in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and on all fronts seek to attack Israel, and call for increased confrontation against the occupation in all occupied Palestinian territories.

“We call on our brothers in Jordan in particular to step up all forms of popular and mass resistance,” he continued.

He noted that what the enemy received in the temporary ceasefire and partial exchange agreement is what we put forward earlier.

On Thursday, Qatar announced the implementation of a 4-day, extendable humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, starting Friday at 7 am local time.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army continues to bomb many areas in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire agreement included the exchange of 50 women and children detained in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli occupation prisons.

The ceasefire will also allow the entry of larger humanitarian convoys and humanitarian aid, including fuel allocated for humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)