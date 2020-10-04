Gorontalo Supplies Raw Materials for Export of Swallow’s Nest

Gorontalo, MINA – The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Indonesia, through the Gorontalo Agricultural Quarantine, noted that the trend of certification of swallow’s nest domestic expenditure traffic (SBW) from its working area in the last three years has continued to increase.

From the data on the quarantine information system, IQFAST has seen a significant increase in SBW domestic expenditure traffic since the last three years.

As a written statement received by MINA on Sunday, in 2018 there were 2.2 tons, in 2019, it increased to 3.9 tons and until August 2020 the total volume of SBW that has been certified through the Gorontalo Agricultural Quarantine has reached 4,1 ton.

Plt. Head of Gorontalo Agriculture Quarantine, Donni Musydayan Saragih, stated that the number of quarantine inspection requests for certification of SBW shipments from Gorontalo to several regions continues to increase.

“We give our appreciation to the SBW business actors who continue to increase their production so that they not only meet the needs of the Gorontalo people but can be sent as export raw materials,” said Donni.

According to him, the majority of SBW Gorontalo were sent to Surabaya, Pekanbaru, Semarang and Jakarta. There are indications that this SBW will be further processed at the production house there to be used as export raw materials.

Separately, the Head of the Agricultural Quarantine Agency (Barantan), Ali Jamil, said that his party encouraged all quarantine technical units throughout the country to provide assistance to export-superior commodities in their respective working areas.

It was done in order to succeed in the strategic program of the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), namely the Movement to Increase the Threefold Export of Agricultural Commodities (Gratieks) until 2024.

It should be noted that SBW is a category of emerging products or new export commodities that are in great demand by the international market.

Countries such as East Asia, China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan currently still need SBW.

Currently, Indonesia is an exporter of SBW, which supplies around 70% of the world market. This puts Indonesia as the largest exporter of SBW.

According to Doni, in Gorontalo there are approximately 675 wallet houses spread across several regencies.

Among them are 200 swallow houses in Pohuwato District, North Gorontalo 50 swallow houses, Boalemo 100 swallow houses, Gorontalo District 75 swallow houses, Gorontalo City 200 swallow houses and Bone Bolango 50 swallow houses.

“On average, swallow houses can produce 2 kg/month, so if there are 675 waet houses in Gorotalo, it means that every month there are about 1,350 kg of swallow nest production from Gorontalo,” said the Head of the Association of Indonesian Swallow’s Nest Farmers (PPSWN) Gorontalo Province, Yanto Turede. .

“There is even a swallow house that can produce up to 60 kg/month,” he added.

Based on the results of the physical examination conducted by the Gorontalo Quarantine Officer, Donni explained that the swallow’s nest products that were passed from Gorontalo are dominated by bowls and broken shapes.

Economically, the grade for a bowl is valued at 10 million to 14 million/kg while the fracture is priced at 8 million to 10 million/kg.

Doni said if we calculate the potential economic value of SBW issued from Gorontalo in 2020 to August it will reach 41.6 billion rupiah.

“This is only domestic domestic traffic. What if it is processed into an export commodity, it will certainly increase many times the profit that swallow breeders will get,” he said.

In other words, the potential for the SBW business in Gorontalo is still wide open and this can also increase the regional income figure of Gorontalo province.

This is not impossible if there is good collaboration and synergy from all stakeholders in Gorontalo Province.

“We will always be open to collaborating and providing assistance so that SBW from Gorontalo can meet the quality requirements of export destination countries,” concluded Donni. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)