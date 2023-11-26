Select Language

Al-Qassam Delays Release of the Second Group of Israeli Hostages

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ armed wing announced on Saturday delay in release of the second group of Israeli hostages, citing Tel Aviv’s “non-compliance” with the humanitarian pause deal, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We decided to delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram.

The delay, it said, was due to “non-compliance with the agreed-upon prisoner release standards.”

The Palestinian group did not specify the release date, which was slated for Saturday evening.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails on Friday, on the first day of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement, the hostages will be released in batches over the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas last month,

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

