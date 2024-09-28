Al-Qasam Brigade Destroys Israeli Tank in Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it had destroyed an Israeli occupation tank containing soldiers in the eastern Sofa of Khan Yunis on Friday. The tank was blown up with two “Al-Yasin 105” missiles.

In an Al-Qasam statement reported by Quds Press, the occupation tank collapsed and injured all Israeli soldiers inside.

Nine days ago, the Israeli occupation army announced that four of its soldiers were killed in fighting in the southern Gaza Strip. The occupation explained that among the dead was a paramedic.

Israel admitted that the death toll since the start of the ground aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 27 has increased to 714 soldiers and more than 10,000 sol were injured. However, observers say that Israel is hiding the losses and the real data.

For 357 consecutive days, the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with the support of the United States and Europe, by bombarding and destroying hospitals, buildings, towers and homes of Palestinian civilians, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel.

The ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza has killed more than 41,534 people, injured more than 96,092 others, and displaced 90 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations (UN). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)