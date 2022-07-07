Al-Aqsa is in Danger of Collapse Due to Israeli Continuous Excavations

Jerusalem, MINA – Prof Abdullah Maarouf, a researcher and professor of Jerusalem studies said, the structure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger of collapsing at any time, due to the occupation’s continuous excavations at the bottom of its walls.

Maarouf told Al-Resalah on Wednesday, the occupation paves the way for all the reasons that make it vulnerable to collapse at any moment, under the pretext of natural factors.

He explained that the occupation was trying to empty the mosque from under its walls to weaken it, which had led to the collapse of some parts of the wall and the stone inside.

Maarouf added that the occupation’s efforts to dig the ground under the Al-Aqsa Mosque had been going on for a long time.

“Suspicious and mysterious excavations are continuing around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially from the south and west sides,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)