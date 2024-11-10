“Al-Aqsa Haqquna” Echoes at the Peak of Pantan Terong, Central Aceh

Takengon, MINA – The chants of “free free Palestine” and the slogan “Al-Aqsa Haqquna” echoed at the peak of Pantan Terong, Central Aceh, on Sunday. This action was part of a flag-raising event for the Palestinian and Indonesian flags, coinciding with National Heroes Day in Indonesia.

The coordinator of the action, Teuku Farhan, said that the flag-raising of the Palestinian and Indonesian flags in Central Aceh was a part of the activities to celebrate Palestine Solidarity Month and show support for the Palestinian people’s struggle.

“The momentum of heroism must continue to be ignited, including for the fighters in Palestine who are tirelessly defending their homeland from the Zionist Israeli occupation,” he said.

The chants of “free free Palestine” and the slogan “Al-Aqsa Haqquna” were repeatedly shouted at the peak of Pantan Terong by a number of youth and teenagers who participated in the event.

The flag-raising event for Palestine at the peak of Pantan Terong, Central Aceh, was held with support from various parties, such as Rumah Zakat Aceh, Tarah Motor Doorsmeer, Putra Adjie Mandiri, BC HNI Cimahi, Nourman Law Firm, and individual supporters from Aceh.

Pantan Terong remains one of the most popular destinations in Central Aceh, with winding roads starting from the foot of the mountain, making this area a favorite location.

This area is located at the peak of the Gayo Plateau in Takengon, Bebesen Subdistrict, Central Aceh Regency. The hill is located at an altitude of more than 1,350 meters above sea level.

From this spot, in addition to seeing the capital of Takengon and Lake Laut Tawar as a whole, one can also view the Belang Bebangka horse racing field in Pegasing Subdistrict, Rembele Airport in Simpang Tiga Redelong, surrounded and flanked by the beautiful mountain ranges of the Bukit Barisan. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)