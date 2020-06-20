Al-Aqsa Convoy Held Again in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Residents of the city of Jerusalem on Friday held Al-Aqsa convoy, as a form of loyalty to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The convoy’s coordinator, Sheikh Ahmed Abu Al-Haija, confirmed that many buses drove residents after two more months of stopping due to steps taken after the spread of Coronavirus.

He called on all convoy participants to comply with health measures. Thus quoted from Palinfo.

He also asked all residents to join this caravan and focus on Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The idea of ​​the Al-Aqsa convoy has existed since a few years ago.Where the Islamic movement in particular, and people from occupied territories in general, have carried out this convoy to strengthen the Arab and Islamic presence in the city of Jerusalem.

The convoy is also to prevent the occupation from isolating the area, and to cancel its efforts to control the Temple Mount and make it a turmoil for illegal settler groups, he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)