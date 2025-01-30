Ahmed Al-Sharaa Named as Syria’s Transitional President

Damascus, MINA – The leader of the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who has taken control of Damascus and overthrown Bashar Al-Assad, has been named as Syria’s president for a transitional period.

The Syrian presidency reported this on Wednesday (Jan 29), stating that HTS has been disbanded and its commander, Al-Sharaa, has been appointed to the position, according to Press TV.

Hassan Abdul Ghani, the spokesperson for Syria’s new de facto government’s military operations sector, also announced the dissolution of Syria’s constitution, parliament, as well as its military and security institutions.

HTS previously controlled several areas in northern Syria after being pushed back by Damascus and its allies following the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy in the country in 2011.

Also Read: US Regional Plane Collides with Military Helicopter in Midair in Washington

However, on December 8, 2024, the group swept across the country in a lightning offensive. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: CAIR Welcomes Recognition of ‘World Hijab Day’ in New York