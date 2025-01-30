SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ahmed Al-Sharaa Named as Syria’s Transitional President

sajadi Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)

Damascus, MINA – The leader of the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who has taken control of Damascus and overthrown Bashar Al-Assad, has been named as Syria’s president for a transitional period.

The Syrian presidency reported this on Wednesday (Jan 29), stating that HTS has been disbanded and its commander, Al-Sharaa, has been appointed to the position, according to Press TV.

Hassan Abdul Ghani, the spokesperson for Syria’s new de facto government’s military operations sector, also announced the dissolution of Syria’s constitution, parliament, as well as its military and security institutions.

HTS previously controlled several areas in northern Syria after being pushed back by Damascus and its allies following the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy in the country in 2011.

Also Read: US Regional Plane Collides with Military Helicopter in Midair in Washington 

However, on December 8, 2024, the group swept across the country in a lightning offensive. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: CAIR Welcomes Recognition of ‘World Hijab Day’ in New York

TagAhmed Al-Sharaa Syria's Transitional President

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with Syria’s new de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Image: X)
International

Ahmed Al-Sharaa Named as Syria’s Transitional President

  • 3 hours ago
Load More
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

  • Tuesday, 28 January 2025 - 14:32 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge for Palestinians in Gazan

  • Wednesday, 29 January 2025 - 12:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
International

17 More Israeli Violations of Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:48 WIB
America

Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Key for Aid: UN Migration Chief

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB
Asia

Five Years On, ICJ Orders to Protect Rohingya Remains Ignored

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 21:47 WIB
Articles

The Importance of Environmental Awareness in Da’wah

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 13:35 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us