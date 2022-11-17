After G20, Jokowi Left for Thailand to Attend APEC Summit

President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo departed for Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday (17/11/2022), to attend the 2022 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Lukas)

Bali, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo left for Bangkok, Thailand, via I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Badung Regency, Bali Province on Thursday to attend the Economic Cooperation Summit Asia Pacific (APEC) 2022.

“Today, I and the First Lady and a limited delegation will leave for Bangkok, Thailand. I will attend the APEC Summit series of meetings until Friday, November 18, 2022,” the President said in his statement before taking off as quoted from Setkab.go.id

The APEC Summit is the last series of summits after ASEAN in Cambodia and the G20 in Bali, Indonesia. The President said that Indonesia’s main focus at the APEC Summit was to promote an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery.

“In principle, leave no one behind. Digital transformation, green economy, and downstream are Indonesia’s priorities at this year’s APEC,” he explained.

According to the Head of State, APEC represents nearly 3 billion of the world’s population and 60 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP/GDP).

“APEC must continue to be the engine of economic growth in Asia Pacific,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)