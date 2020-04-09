Afghan Government Release 100 Taliban Prisoners

Kabul, MINA – Afghan government released 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, a government official said a day after the armed group said they were out of peace talks with the government.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on health conditions, age and the length of the remaining sentence, as part of our efforts for peace,” Afghan National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal as quoted from Al Jazeera.

Taliban accuse the Afghan government of delaying the exchange of prisoners which is part of an agreement signed with the United States in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The two parties have been negotiating since last week to try to resolve the prisoner exchange that was originally supposed to occur on March 10 and pave the way for “intra-Afghan” peace talks between Kabul and Taliban.

But the exchange plan was overwhelmed by problems with mutual accusations. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)