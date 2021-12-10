AFF Cup: Indonesia Wins 4-2 Over Cambodia

Singapore, MINA – The Indonesian national team won 4-2 over Cambodia in the 2021 AFF Cup (AFF Cup 2020) Group B match at Bishan Stadium, Singapore on Thursday.

In the fourth minute, Rachmat Irianto managed to bring Indonesia 1-0 up. The Persebaya player’s header managed to rip the Cambodian goal net after following Evan Dimas’ corner kick.

In the 19th minute, it was Evan Dimas’ turn to rip apart the Cambodian goal and bring Indonesia 2-0 up. Starting from crossing Pratama Arhan, Evan Dimas managed to outwit three opposing defenders, then fired a horizontal shot to break into the Cambodian goal.

In the 31st minute, Rachmat Irianto again scored his second goal to bring Indonesia 3-0 ahead over Cambodia. Rachmat Irianto’s second goal was similar to the scheme of his first goal, only this time the corner kick was made by Pratama Arhan.

However, the Indonesian national team conceded in the 37th minute through Yue Safy’s header after continuing the bait from a corner kick.

No additional goals were created until the first half ended. Meanwhile, Indonesia won 3-1 over Cambodia.

Early in the second half, Cambodia took the initiative to attack. Just two minutes into the second half, Cambodia was able to threaten the Indonesian goal through Nhean Sosidan’s hard kick.

Luckily, Sosidan’s shot was blocked by the Indonesian goalkeeper, Syahrul Trisna Fadillah.

In the 54th minute, Indonesia managed to add the advantage to 4-1 through Ramai Rumakiek’s goal. The Persipura player got a pass from Ricky Kambuaya, then Ramai Rumakiek outwit an opposing player and fired a hard shot that managed to get into the Cambodian goal.

Unfortunately, Indonesia conceded again in the 60th minute through Prak Mony Udom’s free kick and changed the score to 2-4.

Until the game ended no additional goals were created. Indonesia won 4-2 over Cambodia.

Lineup

Indonesia (4-3-3) : Syahrul Trisna Fadillah; Asnawi Mangkualam, Ryuji Utomo, Alfeandra Dewangga, Pratama Arhan; Ricky Kambuaya, Rachmat Irianto, Evan Dimas; Irfan Jaya, Ezra Walian, Witan Sulaeman

Cambodia (4-3-3): Hul Kimhuy; Sath Rosib, Saret Krya, Tes Sambath, Yue Safy; Choun Chanchav, Min Ratanak, Lim Pisoth; Nhean Sosidan; Sieng Chanthea, Keo Sokfeng. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)