Acute Hunger Threaten 4.4 Million People in Eastern Nigeria

Borno, MINA – Around 4.4 million people in northeastern Nigeria at the risk to face a food crisis and acute hunger due to increased attacks by the group Boko Haram and migration of farmers.

Esty Sutyoko, deputy head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Nigeria, said the loss of livelihoods for more than a decade of violence and the Covid-19 pandemic had triggered food insecurity in the region.

He said the challenge required collaboration between authorities in Nigeria and humanitarian organizations and agencies in the country, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

About three million people have been displaced in the northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe following the Boko Haram attacks.

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum said the state government was starting to reopen farmland to farmers to prevent a food crisis.

“One way to end this crisis is by returning people to their homes, opening up new agricultural lands and realizing food security,” he said during his visit along the country’s border with Niger. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

