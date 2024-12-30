Abu Safiya’s Family Calls for International Action to Protect Him

Gaza, MINA – The family of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has called on the international community to immediately intervene to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release him after he was forcibly disappeared from the facility a few days ago, the Palestine Information Center reported.

“Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who has worked hard to protect the health system in northern Gaza, now faces an uncertain fate after he was forcibly disappeared by Israeli forces,” the family said on Sunday.

“Abu Safiya did everything he could to serve patients amid the difficult conditions in the area and the 84-day siege, during which he lost his son Ibrahim and suffered serious injuries.”

According to the family, Israeli occupation forces forced Abu Safiya to strip off his clothes despite the cold weather and used his as a human shield during a military operation in the area after detaining him. The family stressed that she still suffers from previous injuries and appealed to international human rights groups to take action to find out his fate and provide him with protection.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is one of the last partially functioning hospitals in northern Gaza. Abu Safiya was taken by Israeli forces during their brutal raid on the hospital in Beit Lahiya on Friday. It is not known where she was taken. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)