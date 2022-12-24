About 65 Thousand Palestinian Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The Department of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem estimates that around 65,000 Palestinian worshipers perform congregational Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Waqf Department said the pilgrims came from the governorates of the West Bank, occupied Jerusalem and other areas.

As quoted from Wafa, they were able to attend in large numbers despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The Israeli occupation forces were deployed at the entrances of the city’s streets to stop worshipers and check their personal cards.

Previously, some worshipers were present at the Aqsa Mosque at dawn. They spend their time reading the Koran, praying and doing dhikr.

This was done with the aim of preventing the Judaization of the Al-Aqsa Mosque which continues to be carried out by the Israeli occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)