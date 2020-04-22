Abbas Warns US and Israel on West Bank Annexation

Ramallah – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned the US and Israeli governments not to annex any part of the West Bank, Palestine.

Speaking at a government meeting held via video conference, on Tuesday, Abbas stressed even though Palestinian Authority was facing coronavirus.

But the main concern remains to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed Palestine was determined to reject and face the so-called “Deal oof the Century” that contained the annexation of the Palestinian territories. Thus quoted from Asharq Al-Awsat on Wednesday, April 22.

If the annexation is carried out, “we vow to take immediate action.”

Palestinian officials said all agreements signed with Israel could be canceled. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)