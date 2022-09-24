Abbas Challenges US to Bring to Justice Prosecutors Killing of Abu Akleh

New York, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas seeks justice for the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. He challenged the United States to bring the culprits to justice.

“I challenged the United States to bring to justice those who killed this American citizen, but they didn’t want to. Why? Because they are Israelis,” Abbas said in his speech at the session of 77th of United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on Friday.

Israeli forces shot Abu Akleh in May while he was on duty in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas said that apart from being a Palestinian national, Abu Akleh is also a citizen of the United States.

Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and standing with other journalists when he was killed. The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) collected evidence pointing to the guilt of Israeli forces, rejecting claims of Palestinian insurgent activity around journalists.

Israel initially said the journalist had been caught in the crossfire. Earlier this month, Israeli authorities released the results of an internal investigation that found there was a high possibility that he was accidentally hit by Israeli army fire.

The report stated that there was no reason to launch a military police investigation as there was no suspicion of a criminal offence. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)