A Rocket From Gaza Strip Attack Ashkelon Settlement

Gaza Strip, MINA – A Spokesman for the occupation army stated that a rocket attacked in the Ashkelon area, launched from the Gaza Strip Tuesday on evening.

“The warning sirens sounded after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the Gaza Strip with 30 minutes,” according to a Hebrew Source.

According to the source, Netanyahu threatened to return to the policy of killing in Gaza in light of the continued launch of incendiary and explosive balloons, saying that “options are on the table.”

Netanyahu said in a telephone conversation late Tuesday with cover settlement leaders that his government has adopted a policy that considers “balloons like missiles.”

“We have been working for 10 continuous days to attack the infrastructure of Hamas and resistance organizations. We have also imposed various sanctions in areas of concern to Hamas.

Unfortunately, we are preparing, once the option to return to the battlefield is needed, I hope we don’t get there, ”Netanyahu said as the source.

Netanyahu continued his speech, saying it was not ready to accept our use of these means and they were not justified. Hamas will make a very big mistake if it continues like that.

“It hasn’t provided any means, including access to combat, as well as physical liquidation, and to this day we have no such restrictions,” reads Hebrew 12.

At the end of his speech, Netanyahu thanked the people of the Gaza Strip for their perseverance and patience.

“I really appreciate your fortitude and patience, and the fact that you understand that we do not tolerate what is happening, and we will act in full force against this issue,” he said.

The channel indicated that the conversation was also attended by the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabat, and Netanyahu’s Military Secretary, Avi Plot, as well as the chairmen of the closing meeting board participating. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)