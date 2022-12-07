A Palestinian Man Shot Dead by Israeli Army Near Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man near Ramallah, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs said that Mujahed Mahmoud Hamed, 32, from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, was shot and killed near his town by Israeli army gunfire, Wafa reported.

Reports said the soldiers killed Hamed following a pursuit after he was alleged to have been involved in shooting attacks at Israeli military posts in the settlements.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Hamed spent more than nine years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation and the latest was in 2020 when he was held in administrative detention without charge or trial for 21 months during which he went on hunger strike for 42 days demanding an end to his illegal detention. He was married and has one son.

The Civil Affairs Authority said later that after intensive efforts, it succeeded in retrieving Hamed’s corpse from the Israeli army and that it was taken to Ramallah Medical Complex in order to turn it over to his family for proper burial.

Israel killed 160 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of this year and 52 in the Gaza Strip, according to Ministry of Health data. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)