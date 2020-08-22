A MK Israel Calls for Long-term Military Aggression in Gaza

Jerusalem, MINA – Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), MK Avi Dichter of PM Netanyahu’s Likud Party, called for a long military aggression against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We must prepare [military operations] to destroy the group’s infrastructure because unfortunately the Gaza problem cannot be resolved politically,” said Dichter, who is also a former head of the Shin Bet, MEMO reported.

Earlier, Israeli media Kan said in the next 48 hours Israel would know it was heading for a new round of escalation with the besieged Gaza enclave.

According to the media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his threat to kill the leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

Adding that Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that “Hamas is playing with fire” claiming he will work to change the equation and direct “fire against it”. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)