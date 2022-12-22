A Famous Palestinian Footballer Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers

One of the victims of the shooting by the Israeli army, Ahmad Atef Mustafa Daraghma (23), Ahmad was a well-known athlete and football player at the Thaqafi Club in Tulkarem, in the northern part of the West Bank. (Photo by: IMEMC News)

West Bank, MINA – A famous Palestinian footballer was killed and 23 others injured, including two people who suffered serious life-threatening injuries, after dozens of army jeeps raided the eastern city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Israeli soldiers killed the footballer, Ahmad Atef Mustafa Daraghma (23), from Tubas in the northeastern West Bank, after shooting him with a live bullet.

Ahmad is a well-known athlete and football player at the Thaqafi Club in Tulkarem, in the northern part of the West Bank

The attack sparked protests before soldiers fired a barrage of live bullets, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Local medical sources said soldiers also shot three Palestinians with live ammunition, including two who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The soldiers also shot one Palestinian with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the eye and caused nineteen people to suffer from tear gas inhalation.

Media sources in Nablus said dozens of armored military vehicles, including one bulldozer, stormed the eastern area of ​​the city to accompany the illegal Israeli occupiers to Joseph’s Tomb by blocking many roads, leading to massive protests.

In addition, the Lion’s Den resistance group said in a brief statement its fighters exchanged fire with Israeli soldiers who attacked and threw pipe bombs at their vehicles.

It is also worth mentioning that the Israeli army frequently invades the eastern region of Nablus to accompany the invaders to the historical site of the Tomb of Yusuf, which causes problems that give rise to protests, in addition to the ongoing invasion of homes and the kidnapping of many Palestinians.

Joseph, the patriarch, is revered by Jews, Muslims, Christians and Samaritans; however, the Israeli military allows Jews to visit as part of organized pilgrimages, even though the site is in Area A, over which the PA has full control and prohibits Muslims from worshiping at the site.

Ultra-orthodox and nationalist Jews regularly try to visit the holy site without approval, as many Jews believe the tomb is the final resting place of a biblical figure in the Old Testament.

Palestinians believe Yusuf’s Tomb is the burial monument of Sheikh Yousif Dweikat, a local religious figure. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)