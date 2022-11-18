850 Palestinians Held in Administrative Detention by Israel

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – There is a “significant increase” in the number of Palestinians being held under administrative detention in Israeli jails, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs on Wednesday.

The commission told Safa news agency that the number of Palestinian administrative detainees was “around 850”, the “highest record since 2015’s Intifada in Jerusalem.”

“The Israeli occupation uses this type of arbitrary detention as a collective tool to punish Palestinians,” the statement added.

According to MEMO, it pointed out that the administrative detainees represented “18 percent of the total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails,” noting that the percentage was “likely to rise as the Israeli authorities register over 200 administrative detentions per month.”

Administrative detention is a procedure that allows the Israeli occupation to hold prisoners indefinitely without charge or trial for renewable periods of six months.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)