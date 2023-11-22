81 Palestinians Killed During Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 81 Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women, were killed, others were injured, while dozens of homes, buildings, residential apartments, and public and private property were destroyed in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7th, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent, quoting medical sources, said that the occupation warplanes bombed inhabited homes in the central Gaza Strip, after midnight last night, killing 41 civilians and injuring dozens others, noting that there are still missing people under the rubble.

Ambulance and civil defense crews were able to retrieve more than 30 slain Palestinians and a number of wounded, following a bombing that targeted 10 homes at dawn today in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

At least 10 civilians were killed, and a number were wounded, when occupation warplanes targeted two houses in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

Displaced people from northern Gaza to the south reported that the occupation forces arrested a number of wounded people displaced yesterday evening from the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip to the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Strip, after abusing them and forcing them to crawl a long distance.

In non-final statistics, the Ministry of Health announced that the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 14,100, including more than 5,840 children and 3,920 women, in addition to more than 33,000 wounded, and more than 6,800 missing, including more than 4,500 children and women.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)