30 Years of Unity, Peace, and Harmony”: Kazakhstan Holds the 29th Session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People

Nur-Sultan, MINA – Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan hosted the 29th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People on April 28th in a hybrid format, partially online and offline to meet the safety requirements.

The Assembly was attended by the the First President of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Assembly Nursultan Nazarbayev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and more than 550 people, including mayors, governors, political parties, religious associations, and NGOs.

In a release, the session was held under the theme “30 Years of Unity, Peace, and Harmony”, as the country celebrates its diversity of cultures, ethnicities, and religions as country marks its 30th Anniversary of Independence this year.

The First President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that Kazakhstan was able to turn the diversity to its advantage, as the domestic formula of peace and harmony became a way of life in the country.

“The model of interethnic harmony that we have created is based on leading international standards and is now recognised throughout the world,” he added.

Nazarbayev said that his insistence on stability through his presidency was aiming at putting unity and security first, as instability only leads to countries being torn by wars, and lagging behind others.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the session said that unity and accord between people are very important in a rapidly changing world, where we continue to witness religious tensions and xenophobic sentiments.

“These challenges are becoming increasingly dangerous to the well-being of nations, especially with the massive burden of coronavirus on public health,” said Tokayev.

The 29th session announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be now leading Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People, after Nazarbayev’s resignation and handing off his responsibilities to Tokayev.

Nazarbayev said that it was time for a new leadership, and thanked all the members of the Assembly for their support over the years.

“I put forward the goal of reaching 20 million by 2025. I think we will exceed this figure. Life expectancy has also increased from 67 to 73.5 years, which will help us reach the goal,” he added.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan was established on the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1995. The institution, which represents various ethnic groups,

has a mission to ensure social and political stability in the country and to improve the efficiency of cooperation between state institutions and civil society in the sphere of interethnic relations.(R/R1/RE1)

