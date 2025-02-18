SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 25 Palestinians in their latest raid on the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoners’ rights group on Monday.

Anadolu Agency reported that minors and former detainees were among those arrested in the raid targeting several areas in Hebron and Ramallah, according to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoners’ and Detainees’ Affairs Commission.

The arrests come amid an ongoing military assault by Israeli occupying forces that has killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands in northern West Bank since January 21.

The statement said that at least 160 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli Zionist forces in Jenin, and 130 others in Tulkarem in northern West Bank since last month.

This brings the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli Zionist forces in the West Bank since October 2023 to more than 14,500, including those who were released after being detained, according to Palestinian data.

This number does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip, which is estimated to be in the thousands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

