116 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Palestine and No New Deaths

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, announced that 116 new cases of the “Corona” virus were recorded, and 58 cases of recovery, while no deaths were recorded, during the last 24 hours in Palestine on Thursday.

In the daily report on the epidemiological situation in Palestine, Al-Kaila explained that the new infections were recorded as follows: 3 in Qalqilya , 6 in Nablus, 8 in Hebron, 1 in Jericho, 6 in Ramallah and Al-Bireh, 3 in Jenin, 1 in Tulkarm, and 88 in Gaza Strip, MINA’s contributor in Gaza.

She added that the new recovery cases were distributed as follows: ” 2 in Jenin, 6 in Tulkarm, and 50 in the Gaza Strip.”

She indicated that the recovery rate from the Coronavirus in Palestine is 98.5%, while the percentage of active infections is 0.4%, and the death rate is 1.1% of the total infections.

She pointed out that there are 9 patients in intensive care rooms, while 13 patients are being treated in Corona centers and departments in hospitals in the West Bank, including one patient connected to a respirator.

Regarding the citizens who received the Coronavirus vaccines, the total number of vaccinated in the West Bank and Gaza Strip reached 587,393, including 414,022 who received the two doses of the vaccine. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)