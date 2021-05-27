World Health Assembly Passes A Resolution on Palestine

Geneva, MINA – A majority of countries on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution on health conditions in the Palestinian territories at the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The resolution, which was endorsed by Turkey, was passed despite opposition from Israel and other countries including the United States (US) and Britain.

According to Anadolu Agency, there were 83 votes in favor and 14 votes against the resolution, while 39 other countries abstained.

The resolution was proposed by Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, .Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Africa, Republic Syrian Arab, Tunisian, Turkish, UAE, Venezuelan and Yemeni.

Countries that voted against the resolution included Israel, Austria, Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Great Britain and the US.

Those who oppose the resolution say the draft politicizes the WHO and is the only country-specific agenda.

“The recent indiscriminate Israeli attack has once again targeted hospitals, clinics, doctors, and patients,” said Sadik Arslan, Turkey’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

He said the Palestinian people faced significant problems on many fronts, including the health sector.

“Unfortunately, despite the fact that hundreds of Palestinians were killed in recent events in the occupied Palestinian territories, countries that object to the draft decree are advocating for health as a political option,” Arslan said.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others were injured in Israel’s 11-day offensive on the Gaza Strip, while 31 others were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority.

One of the point in the resolution ensures the continued procurement of WHO vaccines and medicines and medical equipment that has met the requirements of the occupied Palestinian territories in accordance with international humanitarian law and WHO standards. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)