White House: Qatar’s Emir to Meet US President Next Week

Washington, MINA – The US President Joe Biden will welcome Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani next week at the White House, Washington DC.

“The visit provided an opportunity for the President and Emir to consult on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the Afghan people, and strengthening the work of the Afghan people. Commercial and investment cooperation between our two countries,” the White House said in a statement as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Biden will express his gratitude to the emir of Qatar for Doha’s efforts to ensure the safe transit of US citizens from Afghanistan.

“President Biden looks forward to this important visit and underscores the strong partnership between the United States and Qatar,” the statement added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)