Welcoming the Holy Month, Indonesian Muslim Community in Australia Holds Ramadan Tarhib Quran Recitation

Sydney, MINA – The Indonesian Muslim community in Sydney, through the Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Center (AKIC) was holding recitation “Tarhib Ramadhan”, holding a recitation of “Tarhib Ramadhan” in order to welcome the holy month of Ramadan 1442 H/2021 AD.

The event was held online and offline for a limited time, while still prioritizing health protocols at the Ashabul Kahfi mushalla, Lakemba, west Sydney on Friday.

The event began with a speech from the Consul for Information and Social Culture of the Indonesian Consulate General in Sydney Abdul Nazar.

As AKIC’s official statement received by MINA, Abdul Nazar greatly appreciates the Indonesian Muslim community, especially AKIC, who have struggled to educate children to defend their faith and Islam, as well as Indonesian culture and language.

He also hopes that the Indonesian diaspora community, in addition to fighting overseas, also cares for their brothers and sisters in Indonesia, especially those who are experiencing disasters in various regions, and support the government that is struggling for the welfare of the people.

Next tausyiah was delivered by Ustadz M. Hafidz Lidinillah, MA from the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia.

He said that the holy month of Ramadan is the most anticipated moment for Muslims around the world. Not only does sins wash away, the holy month of Ramadan also doubles the reward of worship. Therefore, many Muslims have made this month a place to earn a lot of rewards.

He hopes that in the momentum of the month of Ramadan, the Indonesian Muslim community in Sydney and its surroundings will be in a peak condition of faith so that they can gain a degree of piety on the side of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

The AKIC Sydney Ramadhan Tarhib recitation which was held this afternoon ended with a friendly, communal meal and evening prayer in congregation.

Dr. Chalidin Yacob as the founder of Ashabul Kahfi who is also an executive member of the ANIC for the Sydney region (equivalent to the Indonesian Ulema Council) said, this year Ramadan activities in Sydney and Australia generally return to normal, even online recitation before breaking, like last year, will be maintained.

“Insya Allah, this year’s Ramadan activities at AKIC will hold Tarawih prayers, tausiyah after Tarawih, breaking the fast together starting with online recitation, raising funds for the Groundbreaking of the AKIC Building, announcing Zakat to be sent to Indonesia, and Eid prayers,” said Chalidin to MINA.

The Australian Fatwa Council has determined the start of Ramadan 1442 H which is announced to fall on Tuesday, while the implementation of the first tarawih prayer will be held on Monday evening local time.

Last year at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of Ramadan was different from usual to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 in the community. With calls to restrict worshipers from attending mosques during Ramadan, the Australian government has also imposed restrictions on religious centers and mosques nationwide due to the lockdown.

Even though the enthusiasm for mosque activities is currently reopening while adhering to strict health protocols, many are still cautious in their implementation.

Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Center (AKIC) Sydney plays an active role in organizing educational and cultural activities that are in accordance with Islamic teachings and showing the beauty of Islam in Sydney and its surrounding communities which are predominantly non-Muslim.

Currently, most of the activities held are held in three locations, namely the Punchbowl Public School, Padstow Senior Citizen center and the Ashabul Kahfi mushalla; two simple houses located at 10-11 Edget st, Wiley Park, NSW. (T/RE1)

