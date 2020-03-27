We Won’t Leave Al-Aqsa Empty: Shaykh Sabri

The Head of Supreme Islamic Authority in the City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Shaykh Ikrima Sabri (photo special)

Jerusalem, MINA – The Head of Supreme Islamic Authority in the City of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Shaykh Ikrima Sabri stressed, “We will not leave Al-Aqsa Mosque empty of worshipers.”

He stressed Israeli occupation could take advantage of the situation of closing places of worship, especially Al-Aqsa, related to the coronavirus to continue the purpose of Judaization. Thus quoted from Al-Yaum on Saturday, March 28.

“We are aware that the occupation authority is trying to utilize policies related to the coronavirus to serve its interests and objectives,” he said.

For that, he and the mosque, will continue to prepare the officers, guards, and other staff, including the mosque’s leader, to continue to pray in congregation in Al-Aqsa complex.

The Waqf Department has also prepared sirens in the mosque area, which will be sounded in case of an emergency.

Shaykh Sabri stressed that the Jerusalem Muslims were all still paying attention to the situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque and fully aware of what the occupation would do to it.

The occupation actively sought to implement a temporal and spatial division scheme in Al-Aqsa, and to allocate a special place for the Jews.

“The formidable youth cadres have also been prepared to continue their work in protecting Al-Aqsa and will not leave it blank. So that all security and protection of Al-Aqsa will be protected from all violations of Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)