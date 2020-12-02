Volkan Bozkir: The Only Two State Solution for Palestinian Peace

New York, MINA – President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir said on Tuesday that despite efforts to erode the principle of a two-state solution, this option is the only way to achieve peace between Palestine and Israel.

Volkan said the United Nations had established the principle of a two-state solution as the foundation for peace in the region since 1947.

“The two-state solution recognized by Resolution 281 is the only premise for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Palestine and Israel by providing security and prosperity for all,” Volkan said while addressing the legislative committee on the rights of the Palestinian people, such as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday.

He sharply criticized the efforts to change the status of Jerusalem, the threat of annexation and the inhuman blockade on Gaza that illustrates part of a recurring pattern that severely limits the basic rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people.

“Generations has been born in this very sad situation. Generations have been living in permanent emergencies, ”said Volkan.

The Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. It is such occupation considered illegal under international law.

As quoted by an article written by Yvonne Ridley, the United Nations declared November 29 as International Solidarity Day for the Palestinian People more than 40 years ago. Unfortunately, this is just another date in the timeline of the increasing suffering that befell the Palestinian people.

The reality is that since the Nakba’s stain in 1948, suffering has continued, without promises of justice ever being fulfilled. Palestine today stands as a sign of disgrace to the international community, which has not only stood by and witnessed the increasingly blatant land grabbing by the brutal Israeli military occupation, but has also been involved in much of what has happened.

When the United Nations introduced this international day, Israel had captured less than three percent of the West Bank. However, today it has taken over 43 percent and built hundreds of illegal settlements. What remains has been described as a series of “Bantustans” that make it almost impossible for the plan for an independent Palestinian State to materialize.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to control 100 percent of the occupied territories, including those parts nominally under the rule of the Palestinian Authority (PA). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)