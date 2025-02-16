Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Kills Security Officers Protecting Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinian security officers and injured another while they were securing the entry of humanitarian aid in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency on Sunday, the Gaza Ministry of Interior announced that the officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area, east of Rafah.

The Ministry strongly condemned the attack and called on mediators and the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop targeting the police, which is a civilian body responsible for maintaining public security and managing daily affairs.

Palestinian police officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid into the blockaded area as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Also Read: Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian officials complained that Israel failed to comply with part of the agreement, which was to allow more humanitarian aid to enter.

The ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed over 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal