Violating Ceasefire Deal, Israeli Forces Open Fire on Coast of Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces, on Wednesday morning, opened fire on the coast of Gaza City and the Salah al-Din axis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Wafa, the occupation navy ships fired three shells off the coast of Gaza City.

The occupation forces also opened fire around the al-Firdaws area in the Salah al-Din axis, also known as Philadelphia, in the south of Rafah Governorate.

The occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect last Sunday, by directly targeting civilians, as a number of them were killed during the past three days, and others were injured. []

Also Read: Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)