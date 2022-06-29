US Assists Sri Lanka US$ 20 Million for Food Security

Washington, MINA – United States (US) President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit (Summit) held in Munich Germany, announced additional assistance worth US$20 million to strengthen food security in Sri Lanka.

Al-Jazeera reports that the US aid is intended for a food security program for Sri Lankans who are currently facing a fairly severe economic crisis.

The assistance includes a school nutrition program with the main target being children by providing food as well as pregnant and lactating mothers.

The situation in Sri Lanka is getting worse due to the ongoing economic crisis. Residents must be prepared to experience food shortages, along with the economic crisis that is still happening today.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has emerged since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the tourism nation’s economy. The problem is compounded by rising oil prices, dependence on imports, and mounting debt.

Inflation is still predicted to continue to rise in the next few months. In April last year, inflation reached 29.8% with food prices rising 46.6% compared to last year. The situation is increasingly uncertain because of the political crisis that has also hit the island nation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)