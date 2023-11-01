UNRWA: 70 Percent of Gaza Victims are Children, Women

Gaza, MINA – Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Organisation for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said 70 per cent of the Palestinian martyrs who have been killed by the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since 7 October are children and women, warning that there is no safe place in Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

He pointed out that churches, mosques, hospitals and civilian facilities housing displaced people have been targeted, describing the Israeli attacks as collective punishment for Palestinians living under siege.

For her part, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, explained that the Israeli aggression resulted in the killing of more than 3,400 children and the injury of at least 6,300.

She added that this toll indicates that 420 children were killed or injured every day, stressing “these numbers should shock us to the core.”

She indicated that the Israeli raids resulted in the complete or partial destruction of at least 221 schools and more than 177,000 homes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)