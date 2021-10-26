UN Special Coordinator Expresses Deep Concern Over Israeli Settlement Expansion Plan

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, today expressed deep concern over the Israeli settlement expansion announcement, WAFA reported.

“Today, the Israeli authorities announced tenders for the construction of more than 1,300 housing units in the occupied West Bank,” said Wennesland in a statement.

“I am deeply concerned by continued Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law, remain a substantial obstacle to peace, and must cease immediately,” he said.

Previously, Israeli Housing Minister Zeev Elkin said on the Walla News website said, “Strengthening and expanding Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria is necessary and very important in the Zionist company’s vision,”as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“After a long stagnation in construction in Judea and Samaria, I welcome the marketing of more than 1,000 housing units. I will continue to defend the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria,” he added.(T/R3)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)