UN Security Council to Hold an Emergency Session Discussing Situation in Gaza

New York, MINA – The United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency session later this evening to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip. Ecuador, currently presiding over the council in December, has called for the session in response to the escalating Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, WAFA reported.

This marks the first time that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has activated Article 99 of the UN Charter since assuming office in 2017. Guterres, in an unprecedented letter to the Security Council on Wednesday, warned of an imminent and complete collapse of the public order in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli offensive that began on October 7.

Expressing deep concern over the relentless Israeli airstrikes and the absence of adequate shelters, Guterres emphasized the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire. The Secretary-General stated, “With the continuing Israeli bombing and the absence of shelters or a minimum level of survival, I anticipate an imminent complete collapse of public order due to desperate conditions, making humanitarian assistance impossible, even if limited.”

Guterres highlighted the potential worsening of the situation, including the spread of diseases and increased pressure leading to mass exodus towards neighboring countries. He emphasized the inadequacy of humanitarian aid passing through the Rafah crossing, stating that the UN is simply unable to reach those in need within Gaza.

Citing severe constraints on the UN’s humanitarian efforts due to fuel shortages, communication breakdowns, and a lack of security, Guterres warned, “We face a significant risk of a collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is rapidly deteriorating towards a catastrophe with irreversible consequences for Palestinians and the peace and security of the region.”

The Secretary-General called on the international community to utilize its influence to prevent further escalation and to address the crisis urgently. He urged Security Council members to exert pressure to avoid a humanitarian disaster, emphasizing their responsibility to prevent further deterioration and calling for a collective effort to avert a regional crisis.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)